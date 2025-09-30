Tambourah Metals Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries at Beatty Park Sth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Tambourah Metals Ltd ( (AU:TMB) ) is now available.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced significant high-grade gold findings from its second phase of drilling at the Beatty Park Sth project in Western Australia. The results indicate the potential for growth in the emerging gold system, with further drilling planned to explore both oxide and fresh rock targets. The Beatty Park gold target remains largely unexplored, with only 25% of the soil anomaly tested, suggesting substantial opportunities for expansion.

Tambourah Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include high-grade gold, with a market focus on expanding its gold mining operations in Western Australia.

