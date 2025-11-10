Tambourah Metals Identifies Significant Gold Anomaly at Beatty Park Sth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tambourah Metals Ltd ( (AU:TMB) ) has provided an announcement.

Tambourah Metals Ltd announced the results of soil sampling at its Beatty Park Sth project, revealing a contiguous gold anomaly over an area of 150m by 100m. The anomaly, identified through ultrafine fraction soil sampling, is located west of current aircore drilling and remains open to the north and south. The company is planning further RC drilling to investigate high-grade gold mineralization previously reported in aircore drilling. This development could enhance Tambourah’s exploration outcomes and strengthen its position in the gold mining sector.

Tambourah Metals Ltd is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing on gold and base metals. The company operates in the Murchison district of Western Australia, particularly within the Bryah Basin, which is known for its significant deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 5,443,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.6M

