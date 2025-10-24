Tambourah Metals Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tambourah Metals Ltd ( (AU:TMB) ) has shared an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has announced the details of its upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company has made available the Notice of Meeting and related documents online, emphasizing a move towards digital access in compliance with recent legislative changes. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

More about Tambourah Metals Ltd

Tambourah Metals Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TMB), operating in the metals and mining industry. The company focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on metals.

Average Trading Volume: 6,894,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.44M

