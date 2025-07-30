Tambourah Metals Advances Exploration with Promising Gold and Critical Mineral Finds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tambourah Metals Ltd ( (AU:TMB) ) has shared an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has reported significant progress in its exploration activities for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company extended gold mineralization at the Tambourah Gold Project and initiated further drilling to explore potential extensions. At the Beatty Park Sth Gold Project, a 26-hole aircore drilling program was completed, marking the first exploration in the area since the late 1990s. The Tambina Gold Project saw reconnaissance rock sampling with promising assay results. Additionally, the Speewah Nth project confirmed high-grade antimony and silver, supporting historical data and indicating further exploration potential. These developments could enhance Tambourah’s positioning in the mining sector and offer new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Tambourah Metals Ltd

Tambourah Metals Ltd is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing primarily on gold and critical minerals such as antimony and silver. The company operates several projects in Western Australia, including the Tambourah Gold Project, Beatty Park Sth Gold Project, and Speewah Nth Antimony-Silver Project.

Average Trading Volume: 855,352

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.97M

