Tamboran Resources to Announce 1Q FY26 Earnings and Operational Update

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) has provided an announcement.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has announced its schedule for the release of its first-quarter earnings and operational update, which will occur after the NYSE market closes on November 13, 2025. The update will be presented by Chairman and Interim CEO Dick Stoneburner via a webcast, highlighting the company’s operations in the Beetaloo Basin, followed by a Q&A session with analysts. This event is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

Tamboran Resources Corporation operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of natural gas resources. The company is primarily engaged in activities within the Beetaloo Basin, positioning itself as a key player in the natural gas market.

