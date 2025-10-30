Tamboran Resources Launches Security Purchase Plan to Raise A$46 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has opened its security purchase plan (SPP) offer, allowing eligible securityholders to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of new CHESS Depositary Interests without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. The SPP aims to raise up to A$46 million and follows a successful US public offering that raised approximately US$56.1 million. The issue price for the new CDIs represents a 19.84% discount to the recent average trading price, and the company retains the discretion to accept oversubscriptions or scale back applications.

More about Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources Corporation operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of natural gas resources. The company is listed on both the NYSE and ASX, indicating a market focus that spans multiple regions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,312,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$773.6M

