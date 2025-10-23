Tamboran Resources Announces Public Offering to Fund Development Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tamboran Resources Limited ( (AU:TBN) ) has issued an update.

Tamboran Resources Corporation has announced an underwritten public offering of 2,324,445 shares of common stock, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 348,666 shares. The proceeds from this offering will be used to fund the company’s development plan, working capital, and other general corporate purposes, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Tamboran Resources Corporation is a growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company. It focuses on the commercial development of natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Basin, located in the Northern Territory of Australia, and is the largest acreage holder in this region with approximately 1.9 million net prospective acres.

