Tamawood Limited Issues Shares to Boost Home Sales

The latest update is out from Tamawood Limited ( (AU:TWD) ).

Tamawood Limited has announced the issuance of 9,700 ordinary fully paid shares as an incentive for customers purchasing homes from the company. This strategic move aims to enhance customer engagement and potentially boost sales, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the residential construction market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TWD) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target.

Tamawood Limited operates in the construction industry, primarily focusing on building and selling residential homes. The company is known for its customer-centric approach, offering incentives to encourage home purchases.

Average Trading Volume: 8,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$106.4M



