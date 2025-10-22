Talphera Regains Nasdaq Compliance After Grace Period

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Talphera ( (TLPH) ) has provided an update.

Talphera faced a compliance issue with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement as its stock price fell below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, leading to a transfer from The Nasdaq Global Select Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market. After receiving an additional 180-day grace period, Talphera successfully regained compliance on October 20, 2025, as its stock price met the required threshold for 10 consecutive business days.

The most recent analyst rating on (TLPH) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Talphera stock, see the TLPH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TLPH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TLPH is a Neutral.

Talphera faces significant financial hurdles with negative income and cash flows, impacting its overall score. While technical indicators are mixed, the stock is underperforming key moving averages. Valuation remains a challenge with a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call provided some optimism with regulatory approvals and financing, but operational challenges persist. The combination of these factors results in a low overall score.

More about Talphera

Average Trading Volume: 2,486,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $52.42M

