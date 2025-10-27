Talius Group Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HSC Technology Group Ltd. ( (AU:TAL) ) just unveiled an update.

Talius Group Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 2,000,000 options exercisable at $0.14 and 50,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares, with the issue date set for November 4, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital, potentially impacting its market position and offering opportunities for stakeholders as the company seeks to expand its operations.

More about HSC Technology Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 146,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.23M

