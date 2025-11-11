TALi Digital Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tali Digital ( (AU:TD1) ) has shared an announcement.

TALi Digital Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for its strategic initiatives. The meeting results, conducted via Zoom, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position and commitment to delivering innovative cognitive and educational solutions.

More about Tali Digital

TALi Digital Limited is a digital health company that provides diagnostic and therapeutic solutions aimed at enhancing cognitive function, particularly in early childhood. The company offers a patented platform with programs like DETECT®, TRAIN®, and ReadyAttentionGo! that focus on improving attention skills through play-based interactions. Recently, TALi expanded its portfolio by acquiring You Can Do It! Education, a social-emotional learning program aligned with the Australian curriculum, enhancing its presence in the education sector.

Current Market Cap: A$4.67M

