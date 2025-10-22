Talga Group Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Talga Group ( (AU:TLG) ) has issued an announcement.

Talga Group Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 20, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s Annual Report, a vote on the Remuneration Report, and the election of Ms. Eva Nordmark as a Director. The outcomes of these resolutions could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Talga Group

Average Trading Volume: 931,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$232.5M

