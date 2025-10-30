TAL Education Group Reports Strong Q2 2026 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TAL Education Group ( (TAL) ) has provided an update.

On October 30, 2025, TAL Education Group announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on August 31, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in net revenues, reaching $861.4 million, a 39.1% rise compared to the same period last year. Income from operations also saw a substantial growth, with a 101.8% increase to $96.1 million. The results reflect the company’s strategic focus on enhancing user experience and educational model innovations, contributing to revenue growth across its core businesses. TAL’s ongoing investments in technology and educational content are expected to sustain this momentum, positioning the company for continued success in the smart learning industry.

More about TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider based in China, focusing on delivering innovative educational content and technology-driven learning experiences. The company is dedicated to empowering students through enrichment learning programs and learning devices, aiming to enhance holistic development and expand access to high-quality education.

Average Trading Volume: 4,403,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.32B

