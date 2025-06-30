Takeover Commission Issues Order on Mikron Holding Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mikron Holding AG ( (CH:MIKN) ) is now available.

The Takeover Commission has issued a declaratory order regarding the acquisition of Mikron Holding shares by Ammann Group Holding AG and their transfer to AFC Beteiligungen AG. The order clarifies that these transactions do not necessitate a public purchase offer to Mikron Holding AG’s shareholders, and stakeholders with a significant shareholding can object within five trading days.

The Mikron Group develops, produces, and distributes highly precise, productive, and adaptable automation solutions, manufacturing systems, and cutting tools. It operates globally, serving industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical technology, consumer goods, automotive, and mechanical engineering. With over 100 years of experience, Mikron focuses on enhancing industrial productivity and quality through its two main business segments, Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions, with primary locations in Switzerland and additional sites in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy.

