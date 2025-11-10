Takara Standard Announces Treasury Share Purchase and Change in Major Shareholder

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Takara Standard Co., Ltd ( (JP:7981) ) has issued an update.
Takara Standard Co., Ltd. has completed a significant purchase of treasury shares, which is part of its Medium Term Management Plan 2026 aimed at enhancing shareholder returns and supporting sustainable growth. This transaction has resulted in a change in the company’s largest shareholder, with Takara Belmont Asset Management Co., Ltd. now falling under the category of a major shareholder due to the treasury shares having no voting rights.
More about Takara Standard Co., Ltd
Takara Standard Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and specializes in manufacturing and selling a range of products with a focus on enhancing shareholder value. The company is committed to sustainable growth and financial soundness, investing in growth opportunities and strengthening its management base.
Average Trading Volume: 94,523
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen169.7B
