Takachiho Koheki Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Takachiho Koheki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2676) ) has provided an announcement.

Takachiho Koheki Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 5.5% and a steep decline in profits across various metrics compared to the previous year. The company also conducted a stock split, which affected earnings per share calculations, and forecasts a modest recovery in sales and profits for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

More about Takachiho Koheki Co., Ltd.

Takachiho Koheki Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, primarily focusing on providing advanced electronic components and systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in electronic solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 46,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen37.53B

