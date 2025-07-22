TAKA Custodians Gains Substantial Stake in Yari Minerals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Consolidated Zinc Limited ( (AU:YAR) ) has shared an announcement.

TAKA Custodians Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Yari Minerals Limited, acquiring a significant voting power of 8.94% through ownership of 61,660,313 ordinary shares. This acquisition indicates a strategic move by TAKA Custodians to increase its influence within Yari Minerals, potentially impacting the company’s future decisions and stakeholder interests.

More about Consolidated Zinc Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,444,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.89M

