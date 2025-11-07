Taiyo Holdings Releases 2030 Committee Final Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4626) ) is now available.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. has released the final report from its 2030 Committee, which includes evaluations and recommendations aimed at enhancing corporate value. The report endorses the company’s ambitious Medium-term Management Plan, which targets a 30% ROE by FY2031/3, and suggests that achieving these targets will lead to sustainable growth and profitability. The company is also considering its capital policy options, including the possibility of going private, with a decision expected by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4626) stock is a Hold with a Yen8405.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4626 Stock Forecast page.

More about Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on enhancing medium- to long-term corporate value and securing shareholder interests through strategic management and planning.

Average Trading Volume: 153,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen471B

For detailed information about 4626 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue