Taiton Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

Taiton Resources Limited ( (AU:T88) ) has provided an announcement.

Taiton Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2025, to be held physically in Melbourne. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in the voting process, which will be conducted via proxy and at the meeting, affecting shareholder interests.

More about Taiton Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 34,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.66M

