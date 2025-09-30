Taiton Resources Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taiton Resources Limited ( (AU:T88) ) has issued an announcement.

Taiton Resources Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement confirms that the company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, providing transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

More about Taiton Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 26,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.21M

