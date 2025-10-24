Taiton Resources Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Taiton Resources Limited ( (AU:T88) ) has issued an update.

Taiton Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Melbourne. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s Annual Report, a non-binding vote on the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director Chee Cheong (David) Low, and the ratification of prior share issues under Tranche 1 Placement. These decisions could influence the company’s governance and shareholder relations.

More about Taiton Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 34,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.66M

For detailed information about T88 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue