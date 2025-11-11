Taiko Pharmaceutical Revises Earnings Forecast for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4574) ).

Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The company expects operating and ordinary profits to exceed previous forecasts due to lower production costs, reduced selling, general and administrative expenses, and favorable foreign exchange rates, while net sales remain consistent with initial projections.

More about Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and sale of medical products. The company is known for its health-related products and has a market focus on pharmaceuticals and healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 214,415

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen13.82B

Learn more about 4574 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue