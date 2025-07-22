Taiheiyo Cement Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Executive Incentives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taiheiyo Cement ( (JP:5233) ) has shared an announcement.

Taiheiyo Cement announced the disposal of 19,798 treasury shares as part of its Restricted Stock Compensation Plan, aimed at incentivizing directors and executive officers to enhance corporate value. This move is intended to align the interests of the company’s leadership with shareholders, ensuring sustainable growth and value sharing.

Taiheiyo Cement is a prominent player in the cement industry, primarily engaged in the production and distribution of cement and related products. The company focuses on enhancing corporate value and aligning the interests of its directors with those of its shareholders.

