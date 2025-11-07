Taiga Building Products Reports Modest Q3 Gains Amid Rising Costs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Taiga Building Prod ( (TSE:TBL) ).

Taiga Building Products Ltd. reported modest gains in sales and gross margin for the third quarter of 2025, with sales increasing by 2% to $431.3 million, driven by higher lumber prices and changes in product mix. Despite these gains, net earnings decreased due to higher selling and administrative expenses and increased interest costs from renewed borrowing, affecting overall profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TBL) stock is a Hold with a C$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taiga Building Prod stock, see the TSE:TBL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TBL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TBL is a Neutral.

Taiga Building Prod’s overall stock score is driven by a mixed financial performance with strong revenue growth but pressured profitability margins and cash flow concerns. The technical analysis indicates a neutral to slightly bearish trend, while the valuation suggests the stock is undervalued. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TBL stock, click here.

More about Taiga Building Prod

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates in the building materials industry, providing a range of products including lumber and other building supplies. The company focuses on serving the construction and renovation markets, leveraging its distribution network to deliver products across various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$372.4M

See more data about TBL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue