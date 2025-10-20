Tai Ping Carpets Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tai Ping Carpets International ( (HK:0146) ).

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 5, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of the company’s audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and the appointment of a new executive director. The AGM will also address the re-appointment of KPMG as the company’s auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting, with provisions for proxy voting available.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0146) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tai Ping Carpets International stock, see the HK:0146 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tai Ping Carpets International

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality carpets. The company operates within the textile industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 65,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$381.9M

