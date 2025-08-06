Tachi-S Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Tachi-S Co ( (JP:7239) ).

Tachi-S Co., Ltd. reported a decline in net sales and net income for the first quarter of FY2025, with net sales down by 12.5% and net income attributable to owners of the parent plummeting by 98.6% compared to the same period last year. The company also transferred part of its equity interest in two subsidiaries, affecting its consolidation scope, and maintained its dividend forecast for FY2025, indicating a cautious approach amidst challenging market conditions.

More about Tachi-S Co

Tachi-S Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of automotive seats and related components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant presence in the global market, serving major automotive manufacturers.

Average Trading Volume: 135,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen62.56B

