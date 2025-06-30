Ta Yang Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1991) ).

Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing the inclusion of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity. This update aims to enhance governance and ensure a balanced representation within the committee, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited

Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed under stock code 1991.

Average Trading Volume: 139,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$100.3M

