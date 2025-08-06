T.S. Lines Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

T.S. Lines Limited ( (HK:2510) ) has provided an announcement.

T.S. Lines Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 25, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the remainder of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2510) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.10 price target.

More about T.S. Lines Limited

T.S. Lines Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the shipping and logistics industry. It provides maritime transportation services and focuses on regional shipping routes.

Average Trading Volume: 11,662,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy



