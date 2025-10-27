T.S. Lines Limited Reports Stable Revenue and Shipping Volumes for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

T.S. Lines Limited ( (HK:2510) ) just unveiled an update.

T.S. Lines Limited has announced its unaudited operational updates for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, revealing stable revenue and shipping volumes compared to the same period in 2024. This stability in financial performance suggests a steady operational footing for the company, which may reassure shareholders and potential investors about the company’s consistent market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2510) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.00 price target.

More about T.S. Lines Limited

T.S. Lines Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the shipping industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing shipping services, with a particular emphasis on maintaining stable revenue and shipping volumes.

Average Trading Volume: 6,035,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.49B

