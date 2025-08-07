T.S. Lines Expands Fleet with New Shipbuilding Contracts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

T.S. Lines Limited ( (HK:2510) ) has shared an update.

T.S. Lines Limited has announced the signing of the 2025 Shipbuilding Contracts for the construction of four new vessels at a total cost of approximately US$245.12 million. These contracts, along with the 2024 Shipbuilding Contracts, are considered discloseable transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to their aggregated financial impact, requiring the company to adhere to specific reporting and announcement requirements.

More about T.S. Lines Limited

T.S. Lines Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the shipping industry. The company is involved in the construction and operation of vessels, focusing on expanding its fleet through newbuilding contracts.

Average Trading Volume: 11,705,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

