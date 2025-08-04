T.RAD Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 Performance but Lowers Full-Year Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from T.RAD Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7236) ) is now available.

T.RAD Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which surged by 410.8% year-on-year. Despite this strong quarterly performance, the company has revised its full-year forecast downwards, anticipating a decrease in net sales and operating income compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges ahead in maintaining its growth momentum.

More about T.RAD Co., Ltd.

T.RAD Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of heat exchangers and related components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves a global market with a strong emphasis on innovation and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 21,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.35B

