T-Mobile US Partners with KKR to Acquire Metronet

T-Mobile and KKR have announced a definitive agreement to form a joint venture and acquire Metronet, including its broadband infrastructure and customer base. The $4.9 billion transaction, expected to close in 2025 pending regulatory approvals, will see T-Mobile gain Metronet’s residential fiber retail operations and become the exclusive seller of Metronet’s services under its brand. T-Mobile will have options to increase its stake to over 50% in the future, and the venture aims to cover 6.5 million homes by 2030. This move is part of T-Mobile’s broader strategy, which anticipates significant stockholder remuneration by mid-2026.

