T-Mobile Reports Record Growth and Raises Guidance

T Mobile US ( (TMUS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information T Mobile US presented to its investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc., a leading telecommunications company, is renowned for its award-winning 5G network and innovative services, operating under the flagship brands T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. The company recently reported a record-breaking third quarter in 2025, showcasing significant customer growth and strong financial performance. T-Mobile added over 1 million postpaid phone customers, marking its best third quarter in over a decade, and achieved industry-leading postpaid net account additions and total postpaid net customer additions.

Key financial highlights include a 9% year-over-year increase in service revenues to $18.2 billion and a 12% rise in postpaid service revenues to $14.9 billion. The company reported a net income of $2.7 billion and a diluted EPS of $2.41. T-Mobile’s Core Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6% to $8.7 billion, while net cash provided by operating activities surged by 21% year-over-year to $7.5 billion. The company also returned $3.5 billion to shareholders in the third quarter.

T-Mobile continues to lead in network performance, recognized globally for its 5G coverage and reliability. The company is the fastest provider in Fixed Wireless Home Internet, with significant advancements in network technology, including the deployment of new technologies across its 5G sites. T-Mobile’s strategic focus on customer-centric innovations and network leadership is driving its competitive edge.

Looking ahead, T-Mobile has raised its guidance for 2025, expecting total postpaid net customer additions to reach between 7.2 million and 7.4 million. The company anticipates Core Adjusted EBITDA to be between $33.7 billion and $33.9 billion, with net cash from operating activities projected to increase. T-Mobile remains committed to expanding its network leadership and enhancing customer experiences, positioning itself for continued growth in the telecommunications sector.

