Syuppin Co., Ltd. Receives Request for Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting

Syuppin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3179) ) has shared an announcement.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. has received a request from a shareholder, TAKUMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MASTER FUND LP, to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The request includes the election of three new outside directors. The company is reviewing the request and will announce its response policy after careful consideration.

More about Syuppin Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 131,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.95B

