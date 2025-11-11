Syuppin Co., Ltd. Considers New Outside Director to Enhance Investor Relations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Syuppin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3179) ) has shared an announcement.
Syuppin Co., Ltd. has announced its consideration of a candidate for an Outside Director following a request from certain shareholders to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting. The candidate, Katsuya Nobuzane, has a strong background in long-term investment and global capital markets, and his expertise is expected to enhance the company’s capital allocation and investor relations strategies. By incorporating Nobuzane’s investor-oriented perspective, Syuppin aims to maximize corporate value and meet the expectations of global investors.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3179) stock is a Buy with a Yen1402.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Syuppin Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3179 Stock Forecast page.
More about Syuppin Co., Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 110,990
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen24.09B
Learn more about 3179 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.