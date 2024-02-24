System1 Increases Executive Officers’ Base Salaries

System1 (SST) has released an update.

System1, Inc. has boosted the base salary of its executive officers, including CFO Tridivesh Kidambi, for the first time since January 2022. This decision, made by the Compensation Committee, raises Kidambi’s salary from $350,000 to $450,000 without altering any other terms of his Employment Agreement. The move aims to adjust executive pay to reflect their ongoing commitment and performance.

For further insights into SST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.