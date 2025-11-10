System Research Co., Ltd. Announces Corrections to Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

System Research Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3771) ) has issued an update.

System Research Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its previously released consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The corrections involve adjustments to the cash flow statements, with revised figures showing an increase in net cash provided by operating activities and a higher net cash used in financing activities. These corrections could impact stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s financial position and cash management strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3771) stock is a Buy with a Yen2365.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on System Research Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3771 Stock Forecast page.

More about System Research Co., Ltd.

System Research Co., Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing comprehensive IT solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market.

Average Trading Volume: 98,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.83B

