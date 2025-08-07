Syrma SGS Technology Initiates Qualified Institutions Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Syrma SGS Technology Limited ( (IN:SYRMA) ) is now available.

Syrma SGS Technology Limited has announced the opening of a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares, with a floor price set at ₹735.61 per share. This strategic move, approved by the board and shareholders, aims to enhance the company’s capital base and strengthen its market position. The trading window for designated persons is closed to comply with insider trading regulations, ensuring transparency and adherence to SEBI guidelines.

Syrma SGS Technology Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing electronics manufacturing services. The company is engaged in the production of high-quality electronic products and solutions, catering to various market segments including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 92,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 127.8B INR

