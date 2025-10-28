Syrah Resources Boosts Graphite Production Amid Global Supply Chain Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Syrah Resources ( (AU:SYR) ) just unveiled an update.

Syrah Resources reported operational highlights for the third quarter of 2025, including the production of 26kt of natural graphite at its Balama operation and the sale of 24kt to third-party customers. The company raised A$70 million to support its Vidalia operations and manage market volatility, while also navigating challenges in the global graphite supply chain due to geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes. Syrah is focused on maintaining production momentum and strengthening its strategic position in the market, aiming to enhance cash flow and supply chain resilience.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SYR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Syrah Resources stock, see the AU:SYR Stock Forecast page.

More about Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited is a company operating in the natural graphite industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of natural graphite and active anode material (AAM). The company is strategically positioned to supply the growing electric vehicle (EV) market, with operations in Mozambique and the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 6,815,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$586.5M

See more insights into SYR stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue