Synthomer Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Synthomer ( (GB:SYNT) ) has shared an update.

Synthomer plc announced that Jonathan Silver, a Non-Executive Director, has purchased 59,229 ordinary shares at a price of £0.655 each, totaling £38,795, on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects a vote of confidence in the company’s prospects and could positively influence stakeholder perceptions regarding Synthomer’s market position and future growth potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SYNT) stock is a Buy with a £275.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synthomer stock, see the GB:SYNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SYNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYNT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Synthomer is impacted heavily by financial struggles and weak technical indicators. However, confidence from management and strategic moves provide a positive outlook, preventing a lower score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SYNT stock, click here.

More about Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates in the chemical industry, specializing in the production of polymers and related products. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for industries such as construction, textiles, and healthcare, with a strong market presence in Europe and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 551,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £130.8M

For detailed information about SYNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue