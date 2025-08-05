Synthomer CFO Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence in Company

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Synthomer ( (GB:SYNT) ) has issued an update.

Synthomer PLC announced that Lily Liu, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, has purchased 20,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.639 each, totaling £12,780, on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects and may have implications for investor sentiment and market perception of Synthomer’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SYNT) stock is a Buy with a £275.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synthomer stock, see the GB:SYNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SYNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYNT is a Neutral.

Synthomer’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. However, strategic corporate actions provide a positive outlook, as they may improve financial stability and investor confidence. The stock needs significant operational improvements to boost its financial health and valuation.

More about Synthomer

Synthomer PLC is a leading company in the chemical industry, specializing in the production of polymers and other chemical products. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions across various markets, including coatings, construction, textiles, and healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 551,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £130.8M

