Synthomer Announces Board Changes Amid Strategic Succession Planning

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Synthomer ( (GB:SYNT) ).

Synthomer plc announced the resignation of independent Non-Executive Director Roberto Gualdoni, effective December 2025, as part of its board succession planning. The company has appointed two new independent Non-Executive Directors, Janet Ashdown and Jonathan Silver, effective July 2025, to strengthen its board. This change is part of Synthomer’s strategic efforts to enhance governance and support its long-term growth objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SYNT) stock is a Buy with a £275.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synthomer stock, see the GB:SYNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SYNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYNT is a Neutral.

Synthomer’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. However, strategic corporate actions provide a positive outlook, as they may improve financial stability and investor confidence. The stock needs significant operational improvements to boost its financial health and valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SYNT stock, click here.

More about Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients, serving key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection. Headquartered in London, UK, Synthomer operates across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, employing approximately 3,900 people. The company focuses on creating innovative and sustainable solutions, with a significant portion of sales from new and patent-protected products. Synthomer is committed to sustainability, with decarbonisation targets aligned with the Paris Agreement and recognition from the London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark.

Average Trading Volume: 551,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £130.8M

See more insights into SYNT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue