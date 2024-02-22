Synlogic Announces Top Executive Departures and Compensation Deals

Synlogic (SYBX) has released an update.

Synlogic, Inc. is parting ways with two top executives, President and CEO Aoife Brennan and COO Antoine Awad, with their employment ending in March and May 2024, respectively. They have both reached separation agreements involving lump-sum payments equating to their base salaries—$628,305 for Brennan and $218,856 for Awad—and the potential for prorated bonuses for the year 2024, at the company’s discretion. The agreements also include continued health insurance coverage for a period post-departure. These strategic moves could signal significant changes within Synlogic’s leadership and direction, stirring interest among investors tracking executive shifts.

