Synertone Communication Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Significant Losses in 2025

Synertone Communication Corporation ( (HK:1613) ) has issued an announcement.

Synertone Communication Corporation announced its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2025, reporting a significant increase in revenue from HK$62,581,000 in 2024 to HK$116,933,000 in 2025. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a substantial loss for the year, amounting to HK$35,831,000, compared to a loss of HK$17,768,000 in the previous year, largely due to increased administrative expenses and a fair value loss on financial assets.

Synertone Communication Corporation, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the communication industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing communication services and products.

