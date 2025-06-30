Synergy CHC Expands Retail Presence in North America

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Synergy CHC ( (SNYR) ) is now available.

On June 30, 2025, Synergy CHC Corp. announced significant retail and distribution expansions across North America for its FOCUSfactor supplements and functional beverages. Key developments include national authorization from Core-Mark, expansion into Metro Ontario and Metro Convenience Division, and partnerships with Energy North Group and Downey Wholesale. These moves are expected to enhance the company’s market presence and accessibility across various retail channels. Additionally, Synergy secured national placement for FOCUSfactor supplements in Walmart Canada, marking a milestone in its international growth strategy and reinforcing its leadership in the brain health category.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNYR) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synergy CHC stock, see the SNYR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNYR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNYR is a Neutral.

Synergy CHC presents a mixed outlook. While the stock is undervalued based on its P/E ratio, significant financial risks due to high leverage and liquidity issues are concerning. The company’s bearish technical indicators and lack of a clear positive earnings call narrative further weigh down the score. On the positive side, corporate events such as leadership changes and strategic partnerships suggest potential future growth.

More about Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. is a consumer health and wellness company that offers products under brands like FOCUSfactor, a brain health supplement, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle brand for women’s wellness and weight management.

Average Trading Volume: 1,127,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $21.9M

