Synergia Energy to Sell Remaining Cambay Stake to Selan Exploration

Oilex Ltd ( (GB:SYN) ) just unveiled an update.

Synergia Energy Ltd has announced the proposed sale of its remaining 50% working interest in the Cambay PSC to Selan Exploration Technology Limited. This strategic decision follows a review aimed at unlocking shareholder value, with the transaction valued at approximately six times Synergia’s current market capitalization. The sale is expected to result in cost savings and provide resources for new strategic initiatives, with a portion of the proceeds intended to be returned to shareholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYN is a Neutral.

Synergia Energy’s overall score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, marked by declining revenues and high leverage. However, strategic corporate events provide some optimism for future growth. Technical indicators and valuation are mixed, reflecting a cautious outlook on stock performance.

Synergia Energy Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is involved in the development of onshore oil fields, with a significant interest in the Cambay field in India.

Average Trading Volume: 64,019,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.96M

