Syndax Pharmaceuticals Launches Promising Phase 3 AML Study with Revumenib

In a significant development, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced a new clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Revumenib in Combination With Intensive Chemotherapy in Participants With Newly Diagnosed AML With an NPM1 Mutation.’ The study aims to evaluate whether adding revumenib to standard chemotherapy can improve outcomes for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who have specific genetic mutations, while also assessing the safety of this combination.

The intervention being tested includes the drug Revumenib, which is administered orally, in combination with an intensive chemotherapy regimen. This combination is compared against a placebo plus the same chemotherapy regimen, with the goal of enhancing treatment efficacy for AML patients.

The study is designed as a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It employs quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, with the primary purpose of evaluating treatment effectiveness.

Key dates for the study include a start date of September 30, 2025, with the last update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates mark the beginning of the study’s recruitment phase and the latest information available, respectively.

The market implications of this study are noteworthy, as positive results could enhance Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and boost investor confidence. The study’s outcomes could also influence the competitive landscape in the AML treatment market, where innovation is crucial.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

