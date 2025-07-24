Synchronoss Technologies Receives $33.9M Tax Refund

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Synchronoss Technologies ( (SNCR) ).

On July 24, 2025, Synchronoss Technologies announced the receipt of an expected tax refund from the 2020 CARES Act, totaling $33.9 million, including $5.9 million in interest. The company has already received $30.2 million and used 75% of it to pay down its term loan, with the final payment of $3.7 million expected before Labor Day 2025. This financial maneuver will save the company approximately $2.9 million annually in interest and reduce its total debt to $173.4 million. The remaining refund proceeds will enhance the company’s operational flexibility and support investment in its Personal Cloud solution, potentially leading to a one-time interest rate reduction based on improved debt leverage.

More about Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) is a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowering service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. The company’s SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market.

