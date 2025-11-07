Synaptics Reports Strong IoT Growth in Q1 2026

Synaptics ( (SYNA) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Synaptics presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Synaptics Incorporated is a technology company specializing in AI at the Edge, providing innovative solutions for intelligent connected devices across various environments. In its first quarter of fiscal 2026, Synaptics reported a revenue increase of 14% year-over-year, reaching $292.5 million, driven by a significant 74% growth in Core IoT product sales. Despite a GAAP net loss of $20.6 million, the company achieved a non-GAAP net income of $43.3 million, highlighting its strategic focus on AI-native silicon platforms and intelligent Edge applications.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a GAAP gross margin of 42.6% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2%. The company launched its next-generation Astra processors, enhancing its position in the Edge AI market. Synaptics also hosted a successful Tech Day, showcasing its leadership in processors, wireless connectivity, and mixed-signal solutions for various Edge AI use cases.

Looking ahead, Synaptics anticipates continued revenue growth, projecting a 12% year-over-year increase for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company remains well-positioned to invest in organic growth initiatives while maintaining shareholder value through strategic capital returns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue