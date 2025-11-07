Synaptics Reports Strong IoT Growth in Q1 2026

Synaptics ( (SYNA) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Synaptics presented to its investors.
Synaptics Incorporated is a technology company specializing in AI at the Edge, providing innovative solutions for intelligent connected devices across various environments. In its first quarter of fiscal 2026, Synaptics reported a revenue increase of 14% year-over-year, reaching $292.5 million, driven by a significant 74% growth in Core IoT product sales. Despite a GAAP net loss of $20.6 million, the company achieved a non-GAAP net income of $43.3 million, highlighting its strategic focus on AI-native silicon platforms and intelligent Edge applications.
Key financial metrics for the quarter include a GAAP gross margin of 42.6% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2%. The company launched its next-generation Astra processors, enhancing its position in the Edge AI market. Synaptics also hosted a successful Tech Day, showcasing its leadership in processors, wireless connectivity, and mixed-signal solutions for various Edge AI use cases.
Looking ahead, Synaptics anticipates continued revenue growth, projecting a 12% year-over-year increase for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company remains well-positioned to invest in organic growth initiatives while maintaining shareholder value through strategic capital returns.