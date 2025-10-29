Synagistics Limited Announces Convertible Bond Issuance for Gold Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HK Acquisition Corp. ( (HK:2562) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Synagistics Limited has announced the proposed issuance of 4.5% secured guaranteed convertible bonds due 2026, amounting to US$35,000,000. The bonds are convertible into new shares, representing a small percentage of the company’s share capital. The proceeds from this issuance will be invested in gold and related products, potentially enhancing the company’s investment portfolio and market positioning.

More about HK Acquisition Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 6,915,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.09B

